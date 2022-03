Some positive vibes after volatile week? S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! KushGhodasara Nifty has been quite volatile last week with opening lower on Monday and then recovering almost 1000 points from the low by Friday end! During the this process of 1000 points difference between the Low and High, it has Engulfed previous weeks candle making a "Bullish Engulfing" pattern on weekly time frame with heavy volumes on Futures .