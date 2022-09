BofA Warns "Not Enough Capitulation" For Bottom Yet Despite uber-hawkish signaling from Fed vice-chair Brainard, US equity markets are bouncing today (after 7 straight down days for the Nasdaq), once again prompting the same-old-same-old remarks that "is this the low?" or "is The Fed ready to Pivot?" or some mixed version of the two (despite oil prices plunging like there's a global recession imminent).