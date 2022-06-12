How Fast Does The Job Market Need To Crash To End The Fed's Hiking Panic? Goldman Answers With inflation coming in red hot, hotter than most had anticipated, and unlikely to revert back to normal any time soon especially as exploding energy, food and rent prices will remain in the stratosphere for a long time (absent a depression), the last hope bulls have is that the jobs market will crater (a process which real-time indicators suggest is already in pla, yet which the BLS stubbornly refuses to acknowledge, likely for obvious political reasons with a critical mid-term election looming).