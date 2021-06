my special stratgy for trade dax DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 stratgy = 1-when AC (accelator occilator) on 4hour chart is green = trend can + looking for buy never sell 2-when AC on 30min chart is in down, full red = buy SL=40 TP=180 trail stop =40 if your platform dont have AC indicator use stochastic 7.