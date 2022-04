Meltwater partners with AARMY to create industry-leading employee fitness programSAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a leading provider of social and media intelligence, has partnered with the internationally-acclaimed, world’s number one group fitness coach, Akin Akman and his brand AARMY, to create a bespoke series of fitness classes which help connect physical and mental skill-building concepts.