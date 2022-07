Rand Paul Demands Answers After NIH Admits Redacting COVID-19 Origins Emails 'To Prevent Misinformation' Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is demanding answers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), after he says the agency "has repeatedly disregarded its responsibilities under FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) and the American people's right to agency records," according to a Wednesday letter from Paul to NIH Acting Director Lawrence A.