Blinken Backs Biden Calling Xi A 'Dictator': Beijing Trip Was A Bust So much for Blinken's recent trip and June 19 meeting with Xi Jinping toward 'mending' ties: After Biden admin officials at first scrambled to walk back or at least soften Biden's "dictator" remarks on Xi, there now appears another reversal, suggesting tensions are as bad as they were (or worse) before Blinken's Beijing trip.