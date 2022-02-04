Nyxoah to Present at BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference Nyxoah to Present at BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – February 4, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which will be held virtually from February 15-17, 2022.