Netflix Soars After Subscriber Growth Blows Away Estimates After suffering a historic collapse at the end of 2021, when in the span of five months Netflix lost 75% of its value, the company has enjoyed a solid recovery over the past two year when it rose by nearly 200%, from a low of $166 to a recent 52 week high of price of $493, which in turn recovered from the 25% July to October swoon, and which was the highest price since January of 2022.