NQ to 20,162.75 Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures (Sep 2024) CME_MINI:MNQU2024 FrostedMushroom After rejecting large bullish wick in daily timeframe then forming a divergence with ES in said wick via Jul 30th 13:00pst low, NQ displaced past the Jul 30th 12:45pst high and swept equal highs without taking internal sell side liquidity.