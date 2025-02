Trump's Overhaul Of The ATF Could Make Firearms Suppressors Easier To Purchase On Friday, February 7th, 2025, President Trump signed the first pro-Second Amendment Executive Order in US history - The order effectively reverses the unconstitutional firearm restrictions imposed by the Biden administration and empowers Attorney General Pam Bondi to conduct a review of all executive actions, regulations, guidance, and policies implemented under the previous administration through the ATF.