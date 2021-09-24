France: "Time & Action" Needed To Restore US Ties; PM Morrison Says Macron Giving "Cold Shoulder" Following the tense Wednesday phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden wherein the two agreed to try and "restore trust" following the severe rift over the AUKUS defense pact which led Paris to pull its ambassador to Washington (which France has since vowed to restore), Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.