Weekly/Monthly Overview on Nasdaq Direction E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! SaadStellarTrader As price took higher liquidity, my focus would be to retrace lower before making a move higher, highlighted red as premium and green as discount, looking to see if nasdaq retrace back into the FVG highlighted in yellow, to officially see if it plays as an inversion FVG during the upcoming week.