Getty Image / Daniel Knighton / Contributor Steve Vai recently released a video of his custom three-neck Ibanez guitar called “The Hydra” The triple-neck guitar was made by designers and artists who belong to Ibanez Japan Vai’s upcoming album Inviolate releases this Friday, some tracks will feature him playing “The Hydra” This Friday the 28th, Steve Vai will release his new album Inviolate.