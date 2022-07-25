Uber-Bear Mike Wilson Is Almost Ready To Turn Bullish. Except For One Thing One week ago, before he hinted at turning bullish as a result of record bearish sentiment when he said that while he anticipates poor fundamentals for H2 2022, "sentiment says stocks/credit rally in coming weeks", Bank of America's Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett - who until now had proven himself as Wall Street's most bearish and most accurate analyst - predicted that the Fed will pivot in November, effectively unleashing the next bull market in early 2023 (soaring commodity prices notwithstanding), and naturally the big trade on Wall Street remains frontrunning said pivot because by the time Powell capitulates much of the reversal will already be in the books.