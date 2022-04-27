Greg Olsen Reveals The Weird Mind Game The Jets Played In A Meeting Before The NFL Draft

Getty Image Greg Olsen said the New York Jets had an interesting way of evaluating him during a meeting prior to the 2007 NFL Draft We spoke to the retired tight end about his pre-draft experience, the biggest purchase he made after being picked, and his predictions for this year’s event Read more NFL news here The NFL Draft has the potential to make or break the future of a franchise, so it’s not exactly shocking that teams pour a ton of resources into evaluating prospective picks and do their due diligence to ensure they’re working with as much information as possible in order to maximize their chances of making the right call.