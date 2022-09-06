Philips Respironics alerts customers worldwide of updated instructions and labeling of specific sleep therapy masks that contain magnetic headgear clips due to potential risk of serious injury September 6, 2022 These masks may continue to be used according to the updated instructions and labeling if patients or people in close proximity to them do not have implanted metallic medical devices or metallic objects in the body Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania –Royal Philips’ (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) subsidiary Philips Respironics is alerting users of certain CPAP or Bi-Level PAP therapy masks with magnetic headgear clips or straps that these devices should not be used by or near patients and their household members, caregivers and bed partners who have metallic implanted devices or metallic objects (such as metallic splinters) in the body.