Trump Calls Signal Leak Episode a ‘Witch Hunt’

President Trump decried concerns over the transmission of military plans on the messaging app Signal as a “witch hunt,” borrowing the language of persecution that he has applied to the many investigations that have targeted him and his campaign over the years as he sought to deny the seriousness of the leak, the New York Times reports.
