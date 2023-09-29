"It Feels Like A Storm Is Coming": Gloom Of 2023 Confronts Upbeat End-Of-Year History By Michael Msika, Bloomberg Markets Live reporter and strategist Coming off a rough quarter and with clouds hanging over the continent’s economic outlook, stock investors aren’t getting excited about the remaining months of the year, which have historically been strong.
