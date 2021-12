BTC CME FUTURES FALLING WEDGE PLAYING OUT!!! BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! JacobR905 Bitcoin has had a beautiful breakout to the upside of this falling wedge i was talking about last time, previously we saw 2 other falling wedges with the exact same setup as we currently have, a breakout to the upside of these wedges lead to some serious price action of about 60% gains.