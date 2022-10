U.S 10Y - wave 5 of 5 incoming MICRO 10-YEAR YIELD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:10Y1! olivv 4% might be retested to complete wave 5 of 5 the 38% retracement we had this week corresponds to a wave 4 the MA50 is supporting the uptrend on H4 cant confirm wave 5 of 5 yet - 3.