Hawkish FedSpeak Batters Bonds & Bullion; Tech Melt-Up Accelerates 'Positive' jobless claims data (which simply unwound last week's farce in MA) and 'not pretty' existing home sales data were dominated today by some notably more-hawkish-than-recent-norms FedSpeak to start the day: Dallas Fed's Logan: "The data in coming weeks could yet show that it is appropriate to skip a meeting.