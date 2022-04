Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES) Near Term Rally L E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Elliottwave-Forecast Short term Elliott Wave view in S&P 500 E-mini Futures (ES) suggests cycle from March 30, 2022 has ended in wave (W) at 4195.