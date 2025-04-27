China Seizes Disputed Reef In South China Sea, Next To Key Philippines Military Base While the nevertrump world, which includes the entire US mainstream media, and a sizable portion of the US population are rooting for China in the ongoing transpacific trade war, China quietly seized a disputed reef just miles away from the Philippines’ most important military outpost in the South China Sea, in a sharp escalation of a regional dispute with the Philippines, raising the risk of a new military stand-off between the two rival claimants.