Zero Hedge

China Seizes Disputed Reef In South China Sea, Next To Key Philippines Military Base

China Seizes Disputed Reef In South China Sea, Next To Key Philippines Military Base While the nevertrump world, which includes the entire US mainstream media, and a sizable portion of the US population are rooting for China in the ongoing transpacific trade war, China quietly seized a disputed reef just miles away from the Philippines’ most important military outpost in the South China Sea, in a sharp escalation of a regional dispute with the Philippines, raising the risk of a new military stand-off between the two rival claimants.

