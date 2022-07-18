IBM Slides After Slashing Full Year Cash Flow Forecast Heading into today's IBM earnings which traditionally launch the tech segment of earnings season, we made a prediction: the company's non-GAAP EPS would beat lowballed consensus estimates by 1 or 2 cents, the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP would be so wide, Arnold's hummer would fit right through, giving IBM the now traditional benefit of hundreds of millions in "one-time", "non-recurring" addbacks, and the company would also use an artificially low tax rate.