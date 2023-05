Dow 4hour say= when pinbar comes,pick buy and hold E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 when you see buy pinbar on 1hour or 4hour or daily chart ,pick buy with SL=pinbar low wait time=2week predict=dow,nasdaq,sp500 will see all time high again (35000) but with 2-3 mini crash if you have old buys,dont fear, if red area break,hedge your buys wish you win .