GOLD IS A LOST MARKET GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! RICHMONSTOCK there is absolutely no one that actually look to be willing to make a big move in gold , and it doesn't follow the normal fundamental price stuck interest is exprime between 1660 and 1650 seing price retrace before falling on an expensive winter in europe is weird , and shouldn't happen gold tend to appreciate value during inflation and have a negatif correlation with the general market BUT correlation are like arbitrage model they are here until they ain't , market don't seems to look for any further drops with 50% of the nasdaq down 50°% this year i would say saying the next big move is in gold is fullish and out of the general macro and micro economy spectrum as of now in therm of attention i would suggest to stay out of this market , i belive an high level of hedging position have to be liquiditated before being able to see clearer .