Ng Stalled on trendline HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! TheRealTylerDurden peace talks on and we are either in a potential bear trap or things go well and this takes a dive; maybe, or not the sanctions do not prevent europe from getting NATTY, either way we are heading into warmer climet for the summer months and and Europe is struggling to get off of Russian oil , And quite franly the world government is not prepared to provide it which can be good for higher.