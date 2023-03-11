Only one person has ever been able to legally sell their Oscar at an auction, and that's Harold Russell, who sold his Best Supporting Actor award for $60,500 in 1993.
Buzzfeed Celebrity15 подписчиков
Популярные статьи
- Sylvester Stallone Explained Why Rocky Isn't In "Creed III," And It's Actually Kind Of Surprising
- Justin Bieber Literally Couldn’t Have Had Less Of A Reaction To Hailey Bieber Being Trolled And People Feel “Low-Key” Bad For Her
- How Chilli From TLC And Matthew Lawrence From "Boy Meets World" Met Is Literally The Cutest Story