NQ 1D E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Jun 2025) CME_MINI:NQM2025 itismetrading I think we are going into the daily fvg which is situated above, I would rather see the support from the ifvg which we broke through and leave the sellside in there just as we left, meaning the work is done on the current levels if we are bullish will target this fvg first and then buyside above.