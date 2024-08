Kamala Harris's Husband Admits To Cheating On 1st Wife With Homewrecker Nanny, Knocking Her Up Less than a week after people were snickering over Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff taking a SoulCycle class with "a gay couple friend" in West Hollywood when he learned of President Biden's decision to step out of the 2024 race - the Daily Mail wants us to know that Emhoff cheated on his first wife Kerstin with their blonde nanny, Najen Naylor, who also taught at their children's private school.