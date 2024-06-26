Politics
Vance Says He’ll Be Upset If Trump Doesn’t Pick Him

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) “has long been considered one of Donald Trump’s top running mate choices and worked as hard as anyone to win the job — raising money for the campaign, speaking with a seemingly endless stream of cable news reporters and even sitting in the Manhattan courtroom with the former president to demonstrate his support,” the New York Times reports.

