On The Edge Of A Credit Crunch: February Saw Slowest Credit Card Growth In Two Years Earlier this week, we wrote an article in which we said that the great fear - one also shared by Jamie Dimon - is that the ongoing bank run and near death experience of countless regional banks will force small and mid-size banks to further tighten lending standards as they enter survival mode and hunker down, effectively grinding all new loan issuance to a halt and sending the US economy into a tailspin (as a reminder, 70% of US GDP comes from consumption, the bulk of which derives from new credit creation).