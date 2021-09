МОСКВА, 14 сентября 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. The terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 in New York, when two civilian planes filled with passengers and, according to the official version of the US authorities, hijacked by a group of suicide bombers from the Islamist radical group Al-Qaeda, crashed into the Twin Towers of the American Trade Center, became the starting point of a turn to a new world order.