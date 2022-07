Supreme Court Follows Concealed Carry Decision With Pro-2A Rulings In 4 States Authored by Matthew Vadum via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The Supreme Court followed up its June 23 landmark ruling that for the first time recognized a constitutional right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, by issuing a series of rulings June 30 reversing federal appeals court decisions that upheld gun restrictions in California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Hawaii.