Unsplash / Mick Haupt Drake went on IG Live with Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin to open expensive basketball cards On his first pack, Drake pulled a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie, which is worth upwards of $700K+ Read more crazy sports stories here Last night Drake went on Instagram Live with Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin to break open a bunch of expensive boxes of basketball cards.