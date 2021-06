Scott Atlas: Lockdowns Not Only A "Heinous Abuse" Of Power, They Also Failed To Protect The Elderly Authored by Isabel van Brugen and Jan Jekielek via The Epoch Times, The lockdowns implemented to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in the United States and across the globe have not only been a “heinous abuse of power,” but they have also failed to protect the elderly and vulnerable, according to former White House COVID-19 adviser Dr.