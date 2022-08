The Other Shoe Drops: Blackstone Landlord Halts Home Purchases In 38 Cities As Market Crashes One month after we reported that home prices finally dropped for the first time in year, an observation echoed yesterday by Black Knight which also found that home prices had fallen for the first time in 3 years last month - in the biggest decline since 2011 - we knew the other shoe in the ongoing housing crash was set to drop any minute.