At Least 50 Shot & 10 Killed In Chicago As Police Stalemate Over City Vax Mandate Drags On Currently the city of Chicago and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's hugely controversial vaccine status disclosure mandate for police officers remains at a tense stalemate, a week after an Illinois judge handed the police union a major victory, ruling that an arbitrator must examine the policy before the city can implement it based on prior union agreements and rules with the city.