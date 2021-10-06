Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept has initiated a Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 150 patient clinical trial in Brazil The study will evaluate safety and efficacy of PJS-539 in reducing viral load in patients with COVID-19 PJS-539 is a potent, once daily, oral pill that inhibits attachment, infection and replication of SARS-CoV-2 and other RNA viruses Covicept is a California-based biotech company funded and operationally supported by Forbion, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm San Diego, USA, October 6th, 2021 – Covicept Therapeutics, an antiviral drug development company, announced today that a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of PSJ-539 has been initiated and has begun enrolling patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.