Escobar: Will The Hegemon Ever Accept A New Westphalian World Order? Authored by Pepe Escobar, A new book by scholar Glenn Diesen, The Ukraine War & The Eurasian World Order, out in mid-February, asks the make-or-break question of the young 21st century: will the Hegemon accept a new geopolitical reality, or will it go Captain Ahab on Moby Dick and drag us all to the depths of a – nuclear – abyss? An extra touch of poetic beauty is that the analysis is conducted by a Scandinavian.