Hitachi Energy selected as technology partner for the world’s longest AC power-from-shore project in Norway World-first solution will combine two power quality technologies to deliver renewable energy reliably and safely from the mainland power grid Zurich, Switzerland, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy, the global technology and market leader in power grids, announced today that it has been selected by Aker BP, the Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, as technology partner for the NOAKA power-from-shore project off the Norwegian coast.