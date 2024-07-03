When Bitcoin $100,000? It Depends On Biden's Next Move For much of the past year, Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick has had a nice, round number in mind for his 2024 year-end price target: after (somewhat accurately) predicting in late 2022 that Bitcoin could tumble as low as $5000 in the aftermath of the FTX collapse, Kendrick flipped in mid-2023 at which point - and ever since - he has argued that due to the "seismic changes in the institutional approach to Bitcoin in the United States", the cryptocurrency would hit all time highs in 2024 (it did) and rise as high as $100,000 (it has yet to do that).