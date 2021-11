OPEC+ Balks At Biden's Demands For More Oil Production With oil prices rising to levels last seen during the OPEC Thanksgiving massacre of 2014, developed nations - having realized they made an epic blunder by pushing the Net Zero lunacy far too hard, leaving the oil and gas industry with not nearly enough growth spending to keep the price of oil from surging (as we discussed in "One Bank Crunches The Numbers On Oil Supply/Demand Dynamics, Reaches A Shocking Conclusion").