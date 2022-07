Range Bound View On SGX NIFTY SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! Wealthcreation5 SGX NIFTY is Consolidating From Today's Opening SGX NIFTY Needs To Break Previous Day Closing High @16230 If SGX NIFTY Breaks @16230 Then SGX NIFTY Turn Bullish Trend If SGX NIFTY Breaks Today's Low @16168 Then SGX NIFTY Will Turn Bearish Trend • On Thursday Night SGX NIFTY Hit A Low Of @15800 • On Friday SGX NIFTY Closed At @16200 • That's A 400 Points Move in a Matter Of 24Hrs If SGX NIFTY Breaks @16000 Then SGX NIFTY Fall Upto @15800.