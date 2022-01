Ackman Buys 3.1 Million Netflix Shares With $1.25 Billion Profit From Massive Treasury Short A few days ago we pointed out that one of the event risks in a sliding market is distressed M&A in which cash-rich buyers scoop up beaten down assets, and of which we have already seen two examples: Microsoft's acquisition of a deeply discounted Activision and more recently, last week's acquisition of Kohl's by a consortium of buyers.