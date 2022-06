Buy Now And Sell Later E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! MRjamalbouskou We can see that the price broke an important trend line and then bounced from a support area , now it goes to retest with a double bottom pattern that just broke so it is a buying opportunity but the big move will be when the price makes its third touch with the blue bearish trend line .