NQ support box held like a charm, will resistance hold now? E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! RealTima Posted this chart a day or 2 before, the support held so well! Now watching the resistance Placed a medium support for tomorrow, NQ is at resistance now, breaking above will get to the resistance box Im not shorting this! For now.