S&P 500 SHORT POSITION E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! soychrisalas let's go for the crisis, I am going to maintain the position in sales throughout the fall, adding new sales in corrections, taking partials and keeping most of them open positions, the entry is due to the inflation generated in the United States and a break in the structure of the market, looking for it to return to previous areas of demand.