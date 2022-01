"Trade Of 2022" Surges As China's Most Distressed Property Developers Near Bailout On Saturday, we discussed that what may arguably be the trade of the year, one with the most convex, best Upside/Downside opportunities we have encountered in a while, had emerged in China courtesy of the latest panic in Beijing which saw China's authorities finally realize they need to step in and bail out the imploding property development (and housing) sector.